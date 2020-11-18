Town of Tonawanda, Amherst officials asking residents to support local businesses during Orange Zone designation

'We want people to know that the Town of Tonawanda and the Town of Amherst are open for business,' said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Following the announcement Wednesday afternoon from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that a majority of Erie County is now in an Orange Zone, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger held a joint press conference to address the new restrictions.

According to the governor's office, the Town of Tonawanda currently has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the Western New York region at 6.84 percent. Emminger said it's never a good thing when your town is listed as having one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the area, adding "we have some work to do."

Kulpa reiterated this point saying the community needs to do a better job, adding, "We need to think about our safety and the safety of others." However, Kulpa says there is room to improve going into the holiday season.

During the press conference, both asked residents to support local businesses as much as possible during this time. Kulpa is asking residents to do holiday shopping at local businesses and to order takeout from local restaurants. He's also asking local businesses to continue to offer curbside options.

Emminger added, "We want people to know that the Town of Tonawanda and the Town of Amherst are open for business."

Both Emminger and Kulpa say town offices will remain open and operational at this time, but 50 percent of employees will be working remotely. Kulpa says this change went into effect Tuesday, while Emminger expects this transition in the coming days.