Tips for a safe Halloween from pediatric infectious disease specialists

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As fall sets in here in Western New York, many questions remain as to what Halloween will look like this time around.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he doesn't plan on banning trick-or-treating on a state level, leaving the decision up to communities and families.

In a news release on Friday, two pediatric infectious disease specialists at the University at Buffalo shared their recommendations for the holiday.

According to the release, "Oscar Gómez-Duarte, MD, PhD, is chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, and Mark Hicar, MD, PhD, is associate professor and infectious disease specialist, both in the Department of Pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. They are both physicians with UBMD Pediatrics and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital."

"We would not recommend traditional, in-person trick or treating because it is a high risk scenario," Hicar told 2 On Your Side.

Hicar explained, "Going shopping to the shopping center and picking up groceries has some risk to it. It's a fairly low-risk activity, but basically trick-or-treating is like doing that 80 times in one night."

He said he agrees with the recommendations recently posted by the CDC. View those guidelines here.

Hicar explained for people who do want to go trick-or-treating, there are ways to mitigate the risks.

"If you've already expanded your social circle outside of your family and are hanging out with other families already or hanging out in your community in a smaller group area, I would stick to that same group."

He said another idea is putting goodie bags at the end of the driveway to be picked up by trick-or-treaters, to avoid that face-to-face contact. He also stressed the importance of everyone participating to wear masks.

And out of an abundance of caution, Hicar suggested, "Wiping your candy down or transferring your candy to another bowl or letting it sit for a week to let the coronavirus die off is an option you could consider."

Of course, Halloween is still weeks away so a lot can change between now and then.