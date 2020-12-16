3 Niagara County residents die from COVID-19; total deaths now 112

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health says that three people have died in the last day from COVID-19.

Two women, ages 47 and 94, as well as a 93-yea- old man, all who had underlying health conditions, died from the virus.

There have been 122 deaths in Niagara County from the virus so far. Additionally, there are 4,477 people who have recovered and 1,690 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 1660 are isolating at home, and 30 are in the hospital. On Tuesday, 117 new cases of COVID-19 were identified.