BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three more NFTA employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of NTFA employees testing positive to eight.

The three most recent cases include two Metro operators, as well as a member of the custodial staff at the Buffalo Airport. All three employees are said to be self-quarantined at home and recovering well.

NFTA says that all three employees have been out of work for several weeks, and thus do not pose any risk to the public or fellow employees.

The transportation authority says that they continue to take several measures in light of coronavirus, including cleaning and disinfecting facilities and vehicles, as well as publicizing health recommendations to those who use their services.

