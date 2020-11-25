3 inmates convicted of non-violent offenses released from Erie County jails due to COVID-19 outbreak

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he has consented to the release to prevent further spread of the virus in the jail population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An outbreak of COVID-19 in a specific housing unit of the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden has led to early release for three inmates.

Earlier this week, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced more than two dozen inmates had tested positive for the virus after the facility went eight months without a single case.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the three inmates released were all convicted of low-level, non-violent offenses and have 45 days or less remaining in their sentences. Two of them are being let go from Erie County Correctional, the third from the Erie County Holding Center. Flynn said he consented to the move in order to prevent further spread of the virus among the jail population.

“In recent weeks, we have seen how the positivity rate can quickly increase throughout a community," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. "This virus has the potential to spread rapidly through a jail population. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the early release of these individuals to allow them to serve the remainder of their sentence at home."