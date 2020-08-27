Three Buffalo State faculty/staff test positive for COVID-19

According to the college's public COVID-19 Cash Dashboard, for the month of August, three members of Buffalo State's faculty/staff have tested positive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three SUNY Buffalo State faculty/staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the college's public COVID-19 Case Dashboard, for the month of August, three members of Buffalo State's faculty/staff have tested positive.

In a memo sent out to students, staff, and faculty on Tuesday, Buffalo State College president Katherine Conway-Turner stated:

"We believe an informed community is a safe community; therefore, we have created a COVID-19 online case dashboard for the fall semester.

The online dashboard will be regularly updated as new cases of COVID-19 are identified this semester. Students, faculty, and staff members are encouraged to bookmark the dashboard and monitor it throughout the year. Campuswide e-mails will not be issued after each positive test. Campuswide notifications will be reserved for larger outbreaks that may affect operations.

Any resident student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined in North Wing, which has been designated as an isolation residence hall. Commuter students, faculty, or staff members who test positive will quarantine in their off-campus homes. The college partners with the Erie County Department of Health on contact tracing efforts, and any close contacts with positive individuals will be notified directly and asked to quarantine as appropriate.

We must all recognize that COVID-19 is prevalent in the Western New York community and take necessary precautions. We also encourage the campus community to remain informed about infection rates in Erie County and in New York State.

Full compliance with mandatory face mask and physical distancing policies will be imperative to a safe semester. Wearing a mask not only protects you; it also protects your fellow Bengals. We are in this together. Please do your part to keep everyone safe."