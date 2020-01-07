'This is pure malarkey': Erie County Executive claps back at county comptroller over safety at the Rath Building due to COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to twitter Wednesday morning to clap back at the county comptroller for not wearing a face mask while in the Rath Building.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw tweeted that the Rath Building is not ready to safely bring back workers. He claims no nurses are checking temperatures and that you can't fit four people in an elevator to safely social distance. He believes workers should continue working remotely.

Poloncarz responded to the tweet saying, "If he truly cared about out [sic] employees' health he would #WearAMask in the Rath Building and he hasn't repeatedly. Last week we rode up an elevator together and he was maskless. I told him if he didn't wear a mask he wouldn't be allowed in the building again."