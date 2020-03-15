ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Sunday that there has been a third coronavirus-related death in New York State. The patient is identified as a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues.
The governor says the state has been doing about 200 coronavirus tests per day, and that they just completed 442 tests. Cuomo says they have done more than 5,000 so far.
There are currently 729 confirmed cases in New York State. Three of those cases are in Erie County.
The governor is urging people to stay home if they don't need to be out. Cuomo is encouraging private businesses to allow employees to work from home, if possible, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Cuomo says New York State has a hospital capacity of 53,000 beds and 3,000 ICU beds. That's total capacity, not what is currently available.
Coronavirus symptoms
The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.