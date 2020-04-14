CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With senior citizens most vulnerable to the deadly COVID-19 virus, The McGuire Group Tuesday disclosed it has over 100 residents that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement, the company announced it has 46 residents with a positive coronavirus test in its Harris Hill facility. At Garden Gate, there are another 42 COVID patients. Seneca Health Care Center has 23.

Just last week, The McGuire Group acknowledged for the first time that it had coronavirus cases after failing to answer multiple question from 2 On Your Side on the subject.

2 On Your Side was first to report that workers at its Seneca facility, for a time, were being offered Maid of the Mist ponchos instead of standard, medical protective gear.

Dozens of McGuire employees have contacted 2 On Your Side to complain about availability of masks and gowns to protect themselves and residents from the virus.

While the public now has an picture of the spread of coronavirus inside the three McGuire facilities, the company did not disclose if any deaths of residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two McGuire facilities, Autumn View and Northgate, are said to have no coronavirus cases.

