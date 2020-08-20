The Foundry and Hotel@Lafayette switch to apartments

Pandemic-emptied hotel rooms at two of Rocco Termini's Buffalo buildings have prompted the developer to convert the rooms into apartments.

Termini said he took the 14 hotel rooms in the Foundry Building along Elmwood Avenue and switched them to apartments after they were sitting empty since the pandemic arrived this spring.