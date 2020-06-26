The Aquarium of Niagara will reopen as part of Phase 4

The Aquarium will only allow 25 percent of its normal staff and visitor capacity, which is in line with New York State reopening guidelines.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara said on Friday that it will reopen as part of phase four.

“After more than 100 days of being closed, you can feel the enthusiasm building as we accelerate into reopening,” said Gary Siddall, Executive Director of the Aquarium of Niagara.

The official reopening date of the Aquarium will be July 4 with summer operating hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If Western New York enters Phase 4 prior to that date, the Aquarium plans to have a soft opening for their members and front-line workers.

“Our organization has walked through this period of affliction and uncertainty with triumph and resilience, and we are now poised to take on the next chapter of reopening with excitement and optimism,” Siddall added.

If you're planning to visit the Aquarium, they will have a timed ticketing system, and it is encouraged that you buy your pass online before arriving.

The Aquarium will be limiting the number of walk-up passes available, and those passes will be available for members or people who purchase reduced admission (including reciprocal benefits from other institutions like the Buffalo Zoo, the military discount, coupons, and the Arts Access Pass).

Anyone over 2 years old must wear a mask while visiting and should remain with their household or group. One-way flow of traffic will be instituted and each exhibit will be limited to one group at a time.

Interactive exhibits, shows, presentations and animal encounters will not be offered during the first phase of the Aquarium's reopening.

For more information on the Aquarium's COVID-19 procedures, click here.