Texas Roadhouse in Tonawanda to close due to COVID-19 exposure

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Texas Roadhouse location in Tonawanda will be closed for a short time due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

2 On Your Side contacted the Erie County Department of Health after receiving messages from viewers.

According to a spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health, following case investigations, contact tracers have been in touch with management at the Texas Roadhouse in Tonawanda. They say the restaurant at that location will be closing Thursday for an indefinite time.

2 On Your Side tried contacted the restaurant for more information, but a telephone message said the restaurant is temporarily closed.

The health department says they will continue their investigation and will notify close and household contacts of those with potential COVID-19 exposure.

Any time their contact tracers identify multiple COVID-19 cases in a business or restaurant, the health department says they contact that business to investigate and discuss cleaning and disinfection protocols, encourage testing of employees and review safety plans.

Anyone that feels they may have been exposed to COVID-19, should get a diagnostic COVID test. You can call (716) 858-2929 for a free diagnostic testing through the Erie County Department of Health.