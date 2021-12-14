'Test out of quarantine' strategy now in effect in Niagara County

The Niagara County Department of Health announced Tuesday that it's moving to a "test out of quarantine" strategy for all county residents.

The Niagara County Department of Health announced Tuesday that it's moving to a "test out of quarantine" strategy for all county residents. According to the county health department, this decision was based on recent guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Niagara County Department of Health says if someone is not fully vaccinated and was in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, they can be released from quarantine after seven full days if they test negative on day five, and if they don't have any symptoms.

For those who are fully vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 unless they are exhibiting symptoms. It is recommended that after exposure the individual should wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days. The individual should also get tested five to seven days after their exposure.

"This change is the outcome of ongoing collaboration with the school districts in Niagara County to balance the need to prevent additional spread of COVID-19 and minimize the disruption to classroom learning," said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.