BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elon Musk says the Tesla factory in Buffalo will reopen for ventilator production as soon as possible, in an effort to help in the coronavirus crisis.

Tesla is currently working with Medtronic to produce ventilators at its Fremont plant.

The state still needs ventilators. They currently have 4,000 in the system and have purchased 7,000 more. They are working with the federal government looking to acquire more ventilators. The state is also experimenting with splitting ventilators to put two people on one ventilator.

State leaders called on Tesla earlier this week to begin producing ventilators in Buffalo.

