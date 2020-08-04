BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla plans to furlough most of the workers at the South Buffalo facility for at least three weeks as they deal with slower business connected to the COVID-19 crisis.

New York State and Buffalo area officials have been notified.

The furloughs are expected to start the week of April 13th.

The news comes after Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk announced that he hoped to create ventilators at the South Buffalo facility.

Since Musk's announcement in late March, Tesla has released a video concerning the ventilators they hope to make, but has not made clear what if anything workers at the Buffalo facility would have to do with the project.

