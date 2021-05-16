Teens line up for Pfizer vaccine clinic at Southside Elementary

That clinic was one of several this month where the Erie County Department of Health has Pfizer doses available for 12 to 15-year-olds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is wasting no time trying to get teens vaccinated.

Southside Elementary in Buffalo opened a Pfizer vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older on Saturday. It's one of several clinics where the county has Pfizer doses available for 12 to 15-year-olds.

A 14-year-old at Saturday's clinic says she is the last person in her family to get vaccinated.

"I'm excited. I want to be able to do stuff this summer so I just want to get it over with," Grace Chiari said.

Added her mother, Lisa: "She wanted to be in the trials. Yeah. If we could've gotten her in the trials, I would've let her be in them. We figured it was our part, you know?"

The next clinics are on Tuesday at Springville High School and Wednesday at Erie Community College North.

There are four on Saturday, at ECC North, ECC South, MST Prep at 646 East Delavan Avenue, and McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue.