BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2020 Toyota Taste of Country has been pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic, WYRK announced Thursday.

WYRK has rescheduled the concert for September 25 out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of artists and community. The event will still take place at Sahlen Field.

The radio station was able to keep three of the four original acts slated to play the concert, including Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. The band Midland was forced to drop out of the lineup because of a scheduling conflict.

Organizers say people who have already bought tickets should hold on to them, they will still be accepted for the rescheduled date.

