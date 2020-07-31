Taste of Country canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country fans will be disappointed to hear one of the most popular summertime events has been canceled.
WYRK announced Friday their annual Taste of Country concert will not take place after all. The event had been postponed from June until September 25 due to the pandemic. However, given the uncertainty of the virus, the difficult decision was made not to go forward with the concert.
All tickets will be refunded and the radio station says it will now shift its efforts to Taste of Country 2021.