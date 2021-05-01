Syracuse University delays spring semester start by 2 weeks

Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Monday that the semester will start Feb. 8 and end May 21.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University will postpone the start of its spring semester by two weeks in order to reduce the impact of an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Monday that the semester will start Feb. 8 and end May 21.

Syverud said the decision was made in consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department. He said the delay should allow some of the university’s front-line workers to be vaccinated before students return.