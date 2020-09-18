SUNY Oswego halts in-person classes amid COVID-19 outbreak

The school has tallied 82 virus cases as of Friday and was projected to reach the 100-case mark on September 25, according to the college president.

OSWEGO, N.Y. — An upstate New York college is suspending in-person classes for two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday, but the campus will stay open and students won’t be sent home.

The State University of New York at Oswego is shifting to remote learning as a proactive measure as it nears the state’s shutdown threshold of 100 COVID-19 cases, college president Deborah Stanley said.

SUNY Oswego has tallied 82 virus cases as of Friday and was projected to reach the 100-case mark on September 25, Stanley wrote in a letter to students and staff and posted on the college’s website.