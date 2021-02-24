SUNY Fredonia to host COVID-19 vaccination site

The Chautauqua County Health Department will schedule appointments for the vaccination clinic and administer the vaccine.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Through a partnership with the Chautauqua County Department of Health, SUNY Fredonia announced Wednesday that it will serve as a mass vaccination site.

Eligible residents will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Ice Arena complex in Steele Hall when the vaccine becomes available.

SUNY Fredonia notes that the college is only the host site, and will not schedule appointments or administer vaccines.

However, it will ensure that the site is both available and accessible. Since the site will be run by the Chautauqua County Health Department, the health department will schedule appointments for the vaccination clinic and administer the vaccine.

“As vaccine supply increases, sites like the SUNY Fredonia campus with large, open venues and ample parking will be necessary to accommodate the number of people we anticipate needing to vaccinate,” Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support of SUNY Fredonia in accomplishing this monumental task.”

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Over the past couple of months, our SUNY campuses and hospitals have proudly served as vaccination centers for state and county officials—providing space and resources to vaccinate more than 300,000 individuals thus far and counting. And with news of vaccine production ramping up for states, more SUNY campuses are raising their hands to join the effort. SUNY Fredonia is the most recent, entering into an agreement with the Chautauqua County Department of Health to serve the region. Fighting this pandemic has shown the value of partnership and pooling of resources, and SUNY will continue to offer our support at every turn.”

SUNY Fredonia is reminding its faculty, staff and students that they should expect to be vaccinated in according to the prioritization that has been established by New York State.