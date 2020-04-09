SUNY Chancellor calls for all SUNY Colleges and Universities to implement COVID-19 testing program

All SUNY colleges and universities will now have to implement a testing program to continually detect COVID-19 cases on campuses.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Friday that all SUNY colleges and universities will now have to implement a testing program to continually detect COVID-19 cases on campuses.

“Safely reopening colleges by containing COVID-19 so our students can have academic success is our top priority, and by launching immediate surveillance testing on every campus, we are giving ourselves the best shot to identify the presence of this virus before it can spread further across a campus, possibly infecting hundreds of students, and forcing us to roll back the in-person offerings so many of our students find critical,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras in a press release.

This news comes after the University at Buffalo reported 40 on-campus cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon. Earlier this week, the university sent an email to all on campus saying that with the increase in cases the school will begin random COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.