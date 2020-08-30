SUNY campus to shut for 2 weeks after spike in virus cases

The 105 cases at SUNY Oneonta represent about 3% of the students and faculty on campus this semester.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Officials say a campus of the State University of New York will shut down for two weeks after more than 100 people in the college community tested positive for the coronavirus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Sunday that five students have been suspended because of large parties that were held last week. He said three rapid-result testing sites will be set up in Oneonta starting Wednesday.