SUNY Brockport suspends wrestling program to investigate COVID-19 violations

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement on Saturday afternoon about potential COVID-19 safety violations at The College at Brockport.

According to the statement, Brockport has suspended the wrestling program and is launching a "full-scale investigation into potential COVID-19 safety violations on the part of its members."

Malatras said that several campuses have recently had to take similar measures. He added that if students continue to not comply with safety measures at SUNY campuses, new actions could be imposed across the state system.

"If this continues we may have to take additional SUNY-wide actions to contain the virus. We have seen how quickly this virus can spread on a college campus – and how misbehavior by a select few can impact the vast majority of students who understand what is at stake," Malatras said.