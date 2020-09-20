SUNY Brockport suspends men's soccer program, students

SUNY Brockport has placed its men's soccer program and several students on interim suspension after 'a large gathering' involving COVID-19 safety violations.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — On Sunday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement confirming that The College at Brockport has placed their men's soccer program and several students on interim suspension.

Malatras said this comes after "a large gathering involving students who were violating safety protocols."

“As we have seen on other campuses, this virus can spread rapidly, causing the suspension of on campus activities and in person instruction for the vast majority of students who are doing the right thing. We cannot let a few individuals ruin it for the entire SUNY community," Malatras said in the statement.

Rochester's NBC affiliate, WHEC-TV, reported on Sunday that the college opened an investigation into potential COVID-19 violations after it was notified Saturday by local police of a large gathering.

Malatras said that a unified response to COVID-19 violations for the SUNY system is forthcoming.

"Therefore, working with our campus leaders across the SUNY system we are finalizing a comprehensive, unified response to address COVID-19 violations on all SUNY campuses," Malatras said.

"We must continue to send a loud and clear message that we will not tolerate blatant violations during this new normal. It’s unfair to the students, faculty, staff, and families who have done so much to re-open our colleges and universities," he added.