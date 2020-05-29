Stylist gets unemployment benefits after waiting two months

A lot of people are ready to get back to work when Phase 2 starts in Western New York. Since March, we have heard from hundreds of people who have had big problems getting their unemployment benefits, and a lot of them are independent contractors who filed for PUA.

"I finally got all of my money back after having to contact my Assemblyman and having them contact the Department of Labor for me," explains Guizzotti. "I've had a couple friends who didn't know they were going to be eligible for it, so they were applying a little later than normal. But you know, I have been blessed enough to have great family and friends to help us out during this time. I have three young children, and so I've been a homeschooler. So, I think that, you know, the unemployment situation is hopefully going to clear up, but I think all of us are ready to get back to work and get a regular paycheck," says Guizzotti.