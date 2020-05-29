Stylist gets unemployment benefits after waiting two months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest unemployment numbers released by the state Thursday show more than 11,700 people filed new unemployment claims in Western New York for the week ending May 23.
A lot of people are ready to get back to work when Phase 2 starts in Western New York. Since March, we have heard from hundreds of people who have had big problems getting their unemployment benefits, and a lot of them are independent contractors who filed for PUA.
Friday 2 on Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik talked with a Western New Yorker who finally got her benefits as she gets ready to get back to work in Phase 2. Jennifer Guizzotti is a master stylist at Salon 716 NY in Kenmore. After filing for unemployment March 24, she finally got paid a week-and-a-half ago.
"I finally got all of my money back after having to contact my Assemblyman and having them contact the Department of Labor for me," explains Guizzotti. "I've had a couple friends who didn't know they were going to be eligible for it, so they were applying a little later than normal. But you know, I have been blessed enough to have great family and friends to help us out during this time. I have three young children, and so I've been a homeschooler. So, I think that, you know, the unemployment situation is hopefully going to clear up, but I think all of us are ready to get back to work and get a regular paycheck," says Guizzotti.
If you are having problems getting in touch with the NYS Department of Labor, you can try calling your State Senator and Assemblyperson for help.