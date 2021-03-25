Students at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Williamsville to switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health made the recommendation after the school reported 18 cases over the past three weeks.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Students are the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Williamsville are switching to remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Erie County Department of Health made the recommendation after the school reported 18 cases over the past three weeks.

The ECDOH's Office of Epidemiology determined in-classroom COVID-19 transmission is the likely cause for the increase in cases.

They say with additional people in unrelated quarantines within the building, the risk level was raised considerably.

Students will be remote learning for at least 10 days.

Parents and staff who wish to seek a free diagnostic COVID-19 test through ECDOH for themselves or their child can call (716) 858-2929.