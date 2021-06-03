Stop the Violence Foundation encouraging Black Western New Yorkers to trust COVID-19 vaccine

According to the state, only about 9.1 percent of Black people have gotten vaccinated in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to New York State's vaccine demographic data, about 79 percent of white people have been vaccinated, whereas only about 9.1 percent of Black people in the state have been vaccinated.

Part of that stems from lack of access and trust in it.

However, leaders from Western New York's Stop the Violence Foundation are reminding our region's Black community they can trust it.

Bishop Perry Davis with the foundation says his arm was a little sore but everyone should get it if they can book an appointment, and if they're eligible.

"An ounce of prevention is outweighs a ton of regret. If they got something that's going to help you, and make sure you don't catch this deadly virus because it's a deadly virus, it's not just a cold or something. This thing is killing people, and it's killing Brown people, as well as Hispanics, at an alarming rate," Davis said.

He encourages minorities to call the state hotline to make an appointment if you're eligible.