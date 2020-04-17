BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes what we're doing is working when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

But as for when the strict preventive measures can be lifted, he said we're not there yet.

"The New York Pause policies, the close-down policies, will be extended in coordination with other states until May 15," Cuomo said.

That means, in coordination with other states, New York has at least a month left of this new norm.

In a Tweet, Cuomo explained, "New York on PAUSE will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15. Non-essential workers must continue to stay home. Social distancing rules remain in place. We must STAY THE COURSE."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters on Thursday, "I certainly share everyone's frustration, but this disruption is actually saving lives."

Brown said he wholeheartedly agrees with the governor's extension. He urges community members to stay vigilant in order to prevent our health care system from getting overwhelmed.

"Fortunately that hasn't happened yet, which means that this adjustment to our daily lives in working," Brown said.

However, Brown explained the city is already taking a multimillion dollar hit in terms of revenue.

"The only way that municipalities Buffalo-sized and smaller, as well as others, are going to be able to recover is through getting significant federal assistance," Brown added.

In his daily briefing Cuomo said, "One month, we'll continue the close-down policies. What happens after that? I don't know. We will see depending on what the data shows."

RELATED: New Yorkers are still running into problems with unemployment

RELATED: 2 New York lawmakers say they have plan to restart state economy

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo: 'We can control the beast'