State will open 5 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. — In the ongoing effort to get more shots into the arms of New Yorkers, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 pop-up COVID-19 clinics will soon be up and running. Five of those clinics are in Western New York.
The sites selected aim to vaccinate over 25,000 people this week across New York State and bolster the state's commitment to ensuring fairness and equity in the process.
"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."
Here is the information you need to know regarding the five sites:
The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo
Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health
Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center