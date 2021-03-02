State will open 5 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. — In the ongoing effort to get more shots into the arms of New Yorkers, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 pop-up COVID-19 clinics will soon be up and running. Five of those clinics are in Western New York.

"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."