NYS COVID-19 vaccine sites have now administered 96% of first doses received during first nine weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. — With demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continuing to outweigh supply, New York continues to work to get shots into the arms of as many residents as possible.

As of Thursday morning, the state's Vaccine Dashboard reports that state distribution sites have now administered 96% of first doses supplied in the first nine weeks.

The week 10 allocation from the federal government is beginning to arrive in NYS, with 85% of doses delivered so far.

"New Yorkers have been doing their part to keep the infection rate down, and we're continuing to do everything we can to get shots into arms as quickly and fairly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "It's working - we've made it past the post-holiday surge and our numbers continue to go down every day - but our issue remains lack of federal supply. With new leadership in Washington we are now expecting another increase in doses for week 11, allowing us to vaccinate even more New Yorkers every week and bringing us one step closer to winning this war and becoming the first COVID-free state."

Despite the federal government increasing supply by 20% over the next three weeks, supply remains limited and New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient. The Am I Eligible tool has been updated to include those with comorbidities and underlying conditions. New appointments are being released on a rolling basis over the next three weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine for those individuals.

Vaccination Update:



90% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11am today.



-2,335,250 first doses received

-2,109,690 first doses administered



Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk