SUNY announces upgrades to COVID-19 Tracker with trends, data

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 Tracker for State University of New York schools has recently been updated to include trends and comparative data.

The additions, according to officials, will help schools immediately isolate and respond to cases on campuses much quicker.

The categories added to the SUNY tracker include:

Testing data broken down by faculty, staff, and students. That includes total tests, positives, and positivity rates;

Quarantine and isolation space capacity calculator systemwide and by campus;

State-region-county-campus positivity rate comparisons, mapped with filtering capabilities;

Monthly aggregate testing trends;

And historic trends mapped system-wide and by campus.

"Our students, faculty, and staff have done a tremendous job keeping the virus at bay," Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a statement on Sunday. "Going into the spring semester, we must remain vigilant and SUNY’s comprehensive health and safety protocols, like mask-wearing at all times, will help to tackle problems as they emerge.

"Key to our strategy is having robust data to track, isolate, and address cases as they arise, especially as cases remain high in communities outside of our campuses. SUNY’s enhanced COVID-19 data dashboard is like a GPS on this virus. The pandemic isn’t over, and we will see cases, but we know what we need to do, and our students have come back ready to do their part to stay safe and continue their studies."

The University at Buffalo recently made some changes this spring semester, with everybody who is on campus getting tested every week for COVID-19.