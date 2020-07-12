State Senator George Borrello tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York State Senator representing Western New York's Southern Tier says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, 57th District Senator George Borrello, who represents Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and parts of Livingston counties, said in a statement he and his wife Kelly have tested positive for the virus after being tested over the weekend.
“While, thankfully, we both feel well, we are following the recommendations of our doctors and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days," said Borrello. " As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and serious virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic."
“While I did attend public events in the days before I knew of my status, the risk of any inadvertent transmission to others is very low, as I was masked and followed social-distancing guidelines. These are prevention protocols that I have followed and that I urge all New Yorkers to observe, for their own benefit and the safety of others.”