NYS releases guidelines for reopening of barbershops, hair salons

While basic hair trimming and coloring will still be available, many other services are still not allowed.
ALBANY, N.Y. — On Friday, the state released guidelines on the reopening of barbershops and hair salons for Phase 2. 

When a region advances into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, barbershops and hair salons will only be able to cut, color and style customers hair. 

A number of more non-essential services like beard trimming, nose hair trimming, nail services, make-up application, facials,threading/tweezing and waxing will not be available in Phase 2. All employees will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing every 14 days during Phase 2 as well. 

At this time, the WNY region is not cleared to enter phase 2 of reopening. 

The governor is expected to talk more about the reopening plan for Phase 2 at his daily COVID-19 update Friday at 1 p.m  That can be viewed on air, online or on the WGRZ app.

