ALBION, N.Y. — A state of emergency was issued on Saturday in Orleans County, where all schools "are closed for an undetermined period of time" as officials attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"I am declaring a state of emergency for Orleans County. I am recommending that all schools in Orleans County close to students effective immediately for an undetermined amount of time," Lynne Johnson, chair of the Orleans County Legislature, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Albion Schools later issued a statement on Saturday, saying:

"Effective immediately, upon the recommendation of the Orleans County Health Director, all schools in Orleans County are closed for an undetermined period of time. The closure applies to student classes and extracurricular activities. County and school officials will reexamine the closure status at least weekly.

"All 12-month employees will continue to report for work as per their usual schedule. Tuesday, March 17 has been designated as a Superintendent's Conference Day, with all 10 month employees to report for work that day as per their usual schedule."

Schools across Western New York have been preparing for what to do as the number of coronavirus cases increase.

Many colleges and universities have made the switch to distance learning as students pack up from residence halls and head home.

