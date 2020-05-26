State now turning focus to reopening, strengthening economy as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will now begin focusing on reopening as new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall.

The State said it intends to 'supercharge' the reopening process to help the economy 'come roaring back,' according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. He said he believes the economy will come back up, but not immediately like some are predicting.

Cuomo said he believes the top echelon of the economy will be fine as reopening begins, but he worries about the middle class and small businesses. He continues to call on the federal government to stimulate the economy through investing in infrastructure and construction projects around the state.

The Governor said he is scheduled to meet with President Trump Wednesday to talk about how to restart the economy by putting people back to work.

He started his daily press conference by saying new COVID-19 cases as well as COVID-19 related deaths are down to their lowest level since the pandemic began.

Cuomo said regional control groups will continue to monitor cases of COVID-19 and if numbers begin to spike in their region, the control groups will quickly respond.

The governor reiterated that people need to continue wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene as well as adhering to social distancing guidelines