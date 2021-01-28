State directs counties to vaccinate essential workers only going forward

Erie Co. Health Dept. says they will still vaccinate those over 65 with previously cancelled appointments as those were made prior to the state directive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is directing county health departments across the state to no longer provide COVID-19 shots to those over 65, focusing instead on essential workers.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein revealed the change in testimony Thursday morning before the county legislature's Health & Human Services Committee. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared the state's latest guidance in a 2 On Your Side Town Hall segment last week.

However, if you are over 65 and have had an appointment cancelled by the county due to lack of supply, Dr. Burstein says your appointment will still be rescheduled by the county as the original appointment was made before the directive was issued.

Dr. Burstein told the committee at the current rate of supply the county is receiving from New York State, it will take a month to reschedule all of the cancelled appointments for those in the Phase 1A and over 65 categories.