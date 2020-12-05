ALBANY, N.Y. — The deaths of three downstate children and the illness of 100 more are under investigation for a possible connection to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order directing all hospitals to prioritize testing in children displaying symptoms similar to atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

"We have been behind this virus every step of the way and even as we are now beginning to see the numbers on the decline, the virus is still surprising us," Cuomo said. "Initially we thought COVID-19 didn't affect children, and now we're dealing with a disturbing issue where we have about 100 cases of an inflammatory disease in children that seems to be created by the virus. New York is leading the investigation of this situation and we are advising all hospitals and medical providers to prioritize diagnostic testing for any children that are displaying symptoms of this illness."

You should seek immediate care for your child if he or she exhibits any of the following symptoms:

Prolonged fever (more than five days)

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Change in skin color - becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount of frequency in urine

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

The state health department has issued an advisory about the serious inflammatory disease called "Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19." Health care providers, including hospitals, must now report all cases of the syndrome in those under the age of 21.

New York is also notifying the 49 other states across the country of the emerging cases of this condition

So far, the illness has taken the lives of a five-year-old boy from New York City, a seven-year-old boy from Westchester County and and 18-year-old girl from Suffolk County.

