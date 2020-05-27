x
State bill looks to give up to $100M in rent relief

The emergency rent relief act of 2020, if passed, will provide relief to some who lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALBANY, N.Y. — A new bill was introduced into the State Senate that if passed, would provide rent relief up to $100 million to people who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020 would provide rent vouchers from the federal CARES Act to people who are struggling to make rent payments. Individuals who make less than 80% of the areas median income who spend at least 30% of their income on rent before March 7 are eligible to apply. The proposed bill is meant to cover rent between April 1 and July 1. 

The payments would come in vouchers and be given to landlords for the gap between rent payments coming from the tenants. 

