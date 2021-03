SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that anyone 60-years-old or older can get vaccinated starting Wednesday, March 10.

If you're in this group, you can begin registering for an appointment on March 10.

Then, on March 17, all sites, state-run or otherwise can vaccinate anyone who is eligible. Pharmacies, however, are restricted to only vaccinate people 60-years-old or older and teachers.