'STAND UP Buffalo' initiative to use CARES Act funding to help residents and business owners

Applications available starting February 8 for the Small Business, Tenants, And Neighborhood Development Underwriting Program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new initiative aimed at helping Buffalo residents and business owners continuing to deal with the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Small Business, Tenants, And Neighborhood Development Underwriting Program (STAND UP) will use $11 million from the CARES Act and other funding to give people hope and the resources needed to keep operating.

“For almost a year now, Buffalo’s residents and small businesses have had to find innovative ways to cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines that have been put in place to help slow the spread," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "Today’s announcement of a new set of assistance programs will help our City’s tenants, homeowners, and entrepreneurs access the resources they need to continue operating during these difficult circumstances and give people the hope they need as the vaccine becomes more widely accessible and the end of the pandemic’s restrictions are within sight.”

If eligible, the grant money can be used to meet the following specific needs:

Eviction Prevention

Foreclosure Prevention

Fair Housing

Owner & Rental Housing Rehab

Microenterprise Assistance

Digital Inclusion Analysis