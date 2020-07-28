St. Joseph COVID campus discharges 500th patient

The Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga was converted to a COVID-19 only treatment facility in March.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Catholic Health Tuesday announced an important milestone in the on-going battle against the coronavirus.

Its Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus has discharged its 500th patient. The Cheektowaga hospital was converted to a COVID-19 only treatment facility in March.

Suzanne Anderson of Sloan went home after spending four days for treatment of the virus and will continue to recover at home.

"When we started this journey in late February, we never imagined how this virus would change the course of life as we know it", said Mark Sullivan, President and CEO of Catholic Health. But today, thanks to our amazing healthcare heroes and our COVID-19 continuum of care, we've been able to celebrate hundreds of stories of hope like Suzanne's."

Since the pandemic took hold, Catholic Health says more that 900 patients have been discharged from CH hospitals, Post-Acute Care Center and Home Care Services.