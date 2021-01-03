St. Bonaventure University President dies from COVID-19 complications

The university says flags will fly at half-staff in his honor.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure University community is mourning the loss of their president, Dr. Dennis R. DePerro.

DePerro, 62, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. DePerro was admitted to the hospital December 29 after he tested positive on Christmas Eve. In an article posted on their website, the school says DePerro was placed on a ventilator in mid-January.

“Words simply can’t convey the level of devastation our campus community feels right now,” said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, who was named acting president late last month while Dr. DePerro was in recovery. “I know when people die it’s become cliché to say things like, ‘He was a great leader, but an even better human being,’ and yet, that’s the absolute truth with Dennis. We are heartbroken.”

“His humanity, his insight, his ability to listen to all sides, his sense of humor — all of that made him a great leader,” said Tom Missel, chief communications officer. “What I’ll miss more than anything was his uncanny ability to make you feel better even on your worst days. He had a unique gift. I loved that man with all my heart. I know there are thousands of people who would say the same thing.”

DePerro had been president since 2017.

