St. Bonaventure president recovering from COVID-19

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure President Dr. Dennis DePerro is recovering from COVID-19, the university announced in a statement Saturday.

Dr. DePerro tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve and was hospitalized in Syracuse earlier this week after developing pneumonia, according to a university press release.

He has been at his second home in Syracuse since leaving campus on December 18 for a two-week holiday break.

“I’ve started to feel better the last couple of days and can’t thank the hospital staff enough for the care I’ve received,” Dr. DePerro said.

Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, will temporarily assume Dr. Depero's day-to-day role at the university.

“I have complete confidence in Dr. Zimmer and the university’s administration team as I work toward a full recovery. I look forward to being back on campus very soon," Dr. DePerro added.

St. Bonaventure offices reopen on Monday, and classes begin on January 25.