St. Bonaventure men's basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 case

OLEAN, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure athletics department announced that men's basketball activities have been put on hold following a positive COVID-19 case within the team's personnel.

As a result, the men's basketball team will not participate in the Mohegan Sun "Bubbleville" games in Connecticut. The Bonnies were slated to play three games, from November 25 to 27.

The team put out the following statement below:

"The St. Bonaventure men's basketball program paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the team's Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.

The program was notified of a positive result Thursday as part of the programs regular surveillance testing. In accordance with NCAA guidelines, Tier 1 personnel are to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.

As a result of the positive test, St. Bonaventure will not participate in the Mohegan Sun "Bubbleville" games in Connecticut. The Bonnies were slated to play three games November 25-27.