Springtime in the Country to return to the Fairgrounds in May

Popular annual craft market to shift from its usual March date due to on-going uncertainty over the pandemic.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — One of the WNY's most popular events will be making an in-person return after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for Springtime in the Country say they will shift the event from the usual March dates to May 28, 29 and 30.

“It did not seem realistic to plan for the event for the end of March, so we made the decision to pivot to a later date,” said Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY, organizers of the event.

The artisan market brings together over 200 small business artisans from across the country for a three-day shopping experience featuring only handcrafted items. Unfortunately, according to Kaczynski, the vast majority of these artisans have been unable to participate in any events due to the pandemic and therefore have been largely without income.

While all the details have yet to be worked out, if you plan on attending, expect some changes. Organizers say they will make more use of outdoor space to easier allow for social distancing and to create more of a festival atmosphere. “We are very aware of the safety and well being of the artisans and patrons and our planning and organization of the event will reflect that,” added Kaczynski.