Sportsmen's Tavern sues New York Liquor Authority over music rule

A popular establishment known for hosting live music sues over a rule that makes it OK to have live music events, but only if they don't advertise in advance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sportsmen's Tavern is one of the most popular places in Buffalo to hear live music. Now that the business has re-opened, the owner, and other establishments that feature live bands, is hit with another setback.

According to a new regulation by the New York State Liquor Authority, all events where tickets must be purchased to see a music performance is prohibited.

It means that places such as the Sportsmen's Tavern can't collect a cover charge at the door for performance, and they can't advertise live entertainment as a draw for customers.

"We're a music club that does live music and people wouldn't come here if we didn't have live music and these new rules kind of say that we can't sell tickets and use music as a draw to come to our place of business," Sportsmen's owner Dwane Hall.

The owner of @SportsmensMusic is ready to take on the state on new rules about live music @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/tBA29dofxN — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 26, 2020

According to the state regulations, only incidental live music is allowed.

Prominent local defense attorney Paul Cambria questions the word "incidental."

"Who knows what that term means? And that's another area of our attack. What's the difference as long as you're following the safety rules? What's the difference in how the people come in the door?" he said.

Cambria filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Sportsmen's Tavern. He will ask for a restraining order on Thursday morning when he goes before Judge Frank Sedita.

Businesses say the coronavirus mandate infringes on free speech.

100 Acres in Buffalo, posted on their website that "live music to accompany dinner is no longer permitted" based on the new regulations from the state. The venue at the Hotel Henry had been offering jazz and dinner.

Hall said if this continues, Sportsmen's Tavern could be force to shut down.