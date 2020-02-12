South Buffalo Shop Local event pivots for the pandemic

This year's event has been reimagined to comply with NYS Covid-19 guidelines.

An annual holiday event will go on this year but will look a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

South Buffalo Shop Local is set to take place on Friday, December 11. This is how things will be different this year:

• Extended hours: For the past seven years, all participating businesses were required to run specials from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. In order to avoid congestion on the streets and in businesses, the specials will run all day on December 11.

• No pre or post party: Shop South Buffalo usually kicks off at the Irish Center and ends at a different local establishment every year, both events are cancelled for 2020.

• No pre or post party: No shuttle bus.

• Online and Phone Orders: Typically Shop SB promotions are only available in person but this year, businesses will be encouraged to utilize online and phone ordering options. Businesses are also offering curbside pickup.

• Giving Back: The annual post party basket raffle is a fundraiser for local organizations. In lieu of the raffle, South Buffalo Roots (the folks behind the South Buffalo Irish Festival) will be hosting a warm clothing drive to benefit Harvest House. New and gently used clothes and coats can be dropped off in front of Blake Realty (880 Abbott Road) from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Business Safety Plan: Participating businesses have submitted a plan to event organizers detailing the measures they have in place to comply with NYS COVID guidelines, including social distancing.

One thing that remains the same as in previous years, all participating businesses will offer a discount or promotion to participate so shoppers can save while they shop local.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and they need our support now more than ever,” said Buffalo Common Council Member and event sponsor Christopher P. Scanlon. “We are committed to making Shop South Buffalo a safe and easy way to get your holiday shopping done right in our neighborhood. These businesses are always there for us when it comes to sponsoring youth teams and donating to fundraisers. Now, during these uncertain times, it’s our turn to be there for them. Shopping locally doesn’t have to end on Small Business Saturday, mark your calendars for December 11th.”