Some WNY nursing homes allowing visitors inside after meeting state requirements

Two of 17 Elderwood locations just opened Wednesday and have had over a dozen visitors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone has had to visit their loved ones at nursing homes through a piece of glass for the past couple months.

Over at Newfane Rehab Center, one woman had to go around a bunch of dumpsters just to stand outside her husband's room. Though that facility is still not letting visitors inside, some have had no COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days and do meet the state's requirements for reopening.

They include two of 17 Elderwood locations.

"We've had over a dozen visitors and they've gone very well," said Chuck Hayes, vice president of marketing and communications at Elderwood.

The two locations allowing visitors inside include the Elderwood facility in Amherst and Tonawanda.

Per state guidelines, only two visitors are allowed and one of them must be 18. Masks must also be worn and social distancing followed.

However, Elderwood is also adding more precautions.

The two facilities have designated areas for visitations and each one can only last for 15 to 30 minutes.

"To have enough time for visits for all of them as well as time to completely clean and disinfect the visitation areas in between sessions," Hayes said.

2 On Your Side also reached out to McGuire Group but is still waiting to hear back.

A Kaleida Health spokesperson says nursing homes there are still determining which ones can and cannot allow visitors.

Over at Catholic Health facilities, three of four locations will allow visitors starting July 22.

They include McAuley Residence, St. Catherine's Laboure and Father Baker Manor. Mercy Nursing Facility will open on August 6.

For those who still have to see their loved ones through that window though, Hayes says just remember why patience is key.