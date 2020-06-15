Some SNAP recipients to get additional emergency funding for June

Extra assistance will go to those households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Welcome news for people who get SNAP assistance to help put food on their table.

The state announced Monday some recipients will be getting additional funding for the month of June. The extra assistance will go to those households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month.

The additional aid affects bout 750,000 low-income individuals and families to allow them to receive the maximum allowable benefit for June to help them avoid food insecurity.

“No New Yorker should be left wondering whether or not they can afford to eat – especially not during an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Commissioner Mike Hein. “This funding will help these families, and many others thrust into food insecurity, to put meals on the table as our communities begin to mend from this global pandemic.”